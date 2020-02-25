SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $73.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.58. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

