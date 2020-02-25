Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

