SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after buying an additional 1,758,265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after buying an additional 155,305 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,117,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.