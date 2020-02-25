SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Holdings Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

XTL stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.