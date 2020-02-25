State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

