Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Canadian Pacific Railway Put Options (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,047 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,499% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $263.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

