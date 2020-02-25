SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

