T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Shares of TROW opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

