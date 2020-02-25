Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

TGT stock opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

