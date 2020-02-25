TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after buying an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,088,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

