Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

