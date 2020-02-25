TheStreet Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to C

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC set a $9.80 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 175,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.