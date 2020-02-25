TMX Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$81.39 and a 12 month high of C$128.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$114.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group from C$128.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$125.00.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

