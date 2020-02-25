Traders Buy Large Volume of AFLAC Put Options (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 22,692 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,264% compared to the typical daily volume of 520 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

