Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,657 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,644% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $39,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,503 shares of company stock valued at $30,708,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $126,536,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,678,000 after buying an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $19,022,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $14,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.