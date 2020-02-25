Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.90. Trex has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

