Trex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,111 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,289% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,416 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after acquiring an additional 693,092 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

