Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.35-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.821 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

NYSE:TUP opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

