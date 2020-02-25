Union Pacific Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $10.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Union Pacific stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.70. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

