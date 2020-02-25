Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Universal Forest Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Universal Forest Products has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Forest Products to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

UFPI opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.85. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

