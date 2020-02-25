Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

