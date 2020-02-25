Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Veru posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Veru from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

VERU opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $39,890 over the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veru by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

