Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In other Waste Management news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $5,129,387.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $15,925,140. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.