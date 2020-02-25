Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $160,340.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.