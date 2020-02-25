Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,380. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Weir Group traded as low as GBX 1,247.50 ($16.41) and last traded at GBX 1,261.50 ($16.59), with a volume of 237380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,261 ($16.59).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,596.94 ($21.01).

Get Weir Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 839.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,404.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,419.70.

Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.