Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.84-1.98 EPS.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

