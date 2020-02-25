Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Raised by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,858,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.