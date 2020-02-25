Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 124.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 971,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 538,617 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,960,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 430,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

