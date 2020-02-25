Zacks: Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Express reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Express by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 973,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

