Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

