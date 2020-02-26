-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. Pacific Ethanol reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,869 shares during the period. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEIX stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Pacific Ethanol has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.74.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

