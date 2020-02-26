11,542 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $734,890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $362,406,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $289,343,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

