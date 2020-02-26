1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $23.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.32. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.