43,077 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

