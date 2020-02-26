888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $123.30

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.30 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 126.70 ($1.67), with a volume of 441656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.70).

Several research firms have weighed in on 888. Numis Securities downgraded 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 207 ($2.72).

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About 888 Holdings Public (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.