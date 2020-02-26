949 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $238.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.