Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,779 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

