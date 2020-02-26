Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4,558.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 350,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after buying an additional 308,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after buying an additional 269,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $20,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.