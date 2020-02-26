Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $85.00

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,724,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

