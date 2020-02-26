Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.50

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.96), with a volume of 636040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($2.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Dennett purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £9,264 ($12,186.27). Also, insider Patrick Meier purchased 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Insiders have acquired 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,140 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

