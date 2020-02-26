Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 1072799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.