Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ASCL opened at GBX 347 ($4.56) on Wednesday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 386.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ascential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 455.60 ($5.99).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

