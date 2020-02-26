Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 609 ($8.01).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 464 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 556.52.

In related news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

