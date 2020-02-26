Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $719.00

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 719 ($9.46) and last traded at GBX 724 ($9.52), with a volume of 494316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 810.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 810.21.

In other news, insider Sharon Brown bought 1,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 821 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £14,909.36 ($19,612.42). Also, insider David Kidd acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.91) per share, with a total value of £20,725 ($27,262.56).

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

