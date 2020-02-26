Ball Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Ball has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ball to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,986 shares of company stock worth $4,560,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.