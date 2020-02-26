BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.