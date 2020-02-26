Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €58.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRA. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.73 ($90.39).

FRA stock opened at €62.42 ($72.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.31. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

