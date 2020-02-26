BHP Group (LON:BHP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,550.00

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and last traded at GBX 1,569.80 ($20.65), with a volume of 6807978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,661.60 ($21.86).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Societe Generale lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.69 ($23.84).

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,730.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,732.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group Company Profile (LON:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.