BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,445,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

BLK stock opened at $506.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

