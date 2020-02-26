B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 427.23 ($5.62).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 332.30 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 374.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.06. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

